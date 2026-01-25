Republic Day 2026: 33 Delhi Police personnel awarded gallantry, service medals | Check full list here Republic Day 2026: Of these, 14 medals were for gallantry, two President's medal for distinguished service and 17 for meritorious service.

New Delhi:

Thirty-three officers and personnel of the Delhi Police have been awarded gallantry and service medals for their services to the nation on the occasion of Republic Day, said the government in a release on Sunday. Of these, 14 medals were for gallantry, two President's medal for distinguished service and 17 for meritorious service.

Among the awardees are Additional Commissioner of Police Pramod Singh Kushwah, and Sub Inspectors (SIs) Rajeev Kumar and Shibu RS, who had nabbed A++ category Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist during an anti-terror operation in January 2024. According to the government, the terrorist was wanted in multiple terror cases and had even fired at the police team during the operation, injuring Kushwah. However, the police showed exceptional bravery and caught the terrorist.

Other awardees were Inspector Amit Nara, and SIs Braj Pal Singh Kushwah, Satish Kumar and Udham Singh. They were involved in apprehending two armed sharpshooters, who were linked to Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala, in November 2023. During the operation, the associates of Singh had even fired at the police personnel and used hand grenades, but were ultimately caught by the police.

The government said the President's medal for distinguished service was awarded to retired SI Gainender Singh Rana and SI Naval Kumari for their exemplary service spanning several decades. Gallantry medals were also conferred to Inspectors Nishant Dahiya and Inspector Manjit Jaglan, and SI Amit Bhati for a counter-intelligence operation in October 2023.

Inspectors Manoj Kumar and Krishan Kumar have also been awarded for apprehending wanted terrorists and gang members in multiple encounters in 2024, the government stated in the release.

Name Position Award Pramod Singh Kushwah ACP (Special Cell) Medal for Gallantry Rajeev Kumar SI Medal for Gallantry Shibu RS SI Medal for Gallantry Amit Nara Inspector Medal for Gallantry Braj Pal Singh Kushwah SI Medal for Gallantry Satish Kumar SI Medal for Gallantry Udham Singh SI Medal for Gallantry Nishant Dahiya Inspector Medal for Gallantry Manjit Jaglan Inspector Medal for Gallantry Amit Bhati SI Medal for Gallantry Anshu Chaudhary SI Medal for Gallantry Manoj Kumar Inspector Medal for Gallantry Krishan Kumar Inspector Medal for Gallantry Aleem Ahmad Head Constable Medal for Gallantry Gainender Singh Rana SI (retired) President's medal for distinguished service Naval Kumari SI (Woman) President's medal for distinguished service Milind Mahadeo Dumbere JCP Medal for meritorious service Krishan Kumar ACP Medal for meritorious service Vimal Chadha ACP Medal for meritorious service Nisha Dixit ACP Medal for meritorious service Rampal Bidhuri Inspector Medal for meritorious service Suresh Kumar Inspector Medal for meritorious service Lakhan Lal Meena Inspector Medal for meritorious service Kuldeep Singh Inspector Medal for meritorious service Khiloni Devi SI (Woman) Medal for meritorious service Vikram Singh SI Medal for meritorious service Kala Joshi SI (Woman) Medal for meritorious service Rakesh Kumar Verma SI Medal for meritorious service Krishna Kumar G SI Medal for meritorious service Rajbir Singh ASI Medal for meritorious service Rajesh Kumar Yadav ASI Medal for meritorious service Chanderjeet Yadav ASI Medal for meritorious service Satish Kumar ASI Medal for meritorious service

982 police personnel awarded service medals across India

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced that 982 police, fire, home guard, civil defence and correctional services personnel have been awarded gallantry and various service medals. The decorations included 125 gallantry medals (GM).

The MHA stated that 45 awards were conferred to personnel deployed in Jammu and Kashmir operations theatre, followed by 35 from Naxal violence-affected areas, five who are posted in the north east region, and four to fire service rescuers.

