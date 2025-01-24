Republic Day 2025: Delhi Metro services to start early on January 26 | Check revised timings

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Check timings of Delhi Metro for Republic Day 2025.

In view of the 76th Republic Day celebrations on January 26, Delhi Metro will start its services at 3 am on Republic Day to facilitate people to reach Katavya Path, an official statement said. Trains will operate at intervals of 30 minutes until 6 am to ensure smooth travel for commuters, after which a regular timetable will be followed for the rest of the day, it added.

“As the nation celebrates the pride and spirit of Republic Day, Delhi Metro will commence its services at 3:00 AM on all lines on 26th January 2025 (Sunday) to help people reach Kartavya Path and witness the Republic Day ceremony,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a post on X.

Passengers are encouraged to plan their travel accordingly and make use of the early metro services to avoid any last-minute inconvenience, it said.

Bengaluru Metro train services on Republic Day

Metro train services will start functioning from 6 am on January 26 from all four terminals, including Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station, Majestic, instead of 7 am, officials said on Friday.

Additionally, 20 extra trips will be added on Republic Day on both the Green and Purple Lines to accommodate commuters travelling to the Lalbagh Flower Show and the special event at BIEC, Madavara, they added.

"Passengers can travel to Lalbagh Metro Station and return using tokens, contactless smart cards, National Common Mobility Cards, and QR tickets.

At Lalbagh Metro Station, BMRCL will issue flat Rs 30 paper tickets from 10 am to 8 pm for the quick movement of passengers, instead of tokens," the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said in a statement.

The paper tickets will be valid for travel from Lalbagh Metro Station to any Metro Station on the day of purchase, the statement added. Tokens will not be issued at Lalbagh Metro Station during this period, the BMRCL said.

(With PTI inputs)