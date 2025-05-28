Relief for Delhi-Gurugram commuters: Dwarka Expressway tunnels to IGI Airport open for trial run tomorrow Dwarka Expressway tunnel: The trial run, scheduled between 12 pm and 3 pm, is aimed at easing congestion on the heavily burdened Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway while offering faster connectivity between Gurugram, Dwarka, and Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Good news has come in for Delhi-Gurugram commuters with the National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI) starting trial runs from tomorrow, May 28 on two newly constructed tunnels linking Dwarka Expressway to the IGI Airport and NH-48.

The trial run, scheduled between 12 pm and 3 pm, is aimed at easing congestion on the heavily burdened Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway while offering faster connectivity between Gurugram, Dwarka, and Indira Gandhi International Airport.

A senior official from the NHAI project contractor said preparations have been completed for the trial.

"The trial is likely to begin in both tunnels. Initially, the route will be open to commuters for three hours, and the time window will be expanded gradually. All civil, electrical, and mechanical works are completed," the official added.

The Gurugram traffic police issued an advisory encouraging airport-bound travellers to use the new route. “New tunnel to airport now open via Dwarka Expressway... Skip the traffic and save time! If you're coming from Jaipur, Sohna, or Southern Peripheral Road, use the new tunnel via Dwarka Expressway for a smoother ride to the airport,” the advisory said.

The 5.1-kilometre tunnel system includes:

A main 3.6-kilometre, eight-lane tunnel connecting Dwarka Expressway directly to IGI Airport

A 1.5-kilometre, two-lane tunnel connecting Dwarka Expressway to NH-48 towards Gurugram

This infrastructure is part of Package 4 of the Rs 9,000-crore Dwarka Expressway project, which spans 29 kilometres from Mahipalpur in Delhi to Kherki Daula in Gurugram.

Of this, 10.1 kilometres lie in Delhi and 18.9 kilometres in Haryana.

Senior officials from NHAI, along with Delhi and Gurugram traffic police, recently inspected the site. However, final clearance from NHAI is still awaited to fully operationalise the route.