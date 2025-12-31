Rekha Gupta sets bold 2047 vision in her New Year message, highlights Delhi's major progress in 2025 Delhi CM Rekha Gupta welcomed 2026 with a bold 2047 vision, highlighting major welfare, healthcare, and environmental initiatives undertaken in 2025. She promised cleaner neighbourhoods, new biogas plants, reduced pollution, and improved public services under her government's renewed resolve.

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta extended warm New Year wishes to the residents on Wednesday and said that the capital will step into 2026 with a forward-looking vision for 2047. She reflected on the developments achieved by her government throughout 2025, emphasising the work done across healthcare, welfare and infrastructure. CM Gupta noted that treatment up to Rs 10 lakh had been made free for residents under the Ayushman scheme. She also highlighted the Atal Canteen initiative, where a full meal is provided for Rs 5, calling it a major support for poor workers. According to her, several long-pending infrastructure proposals were cleared and improvements were made in the city's 'Ease of Doing Business'.

CM recalls year of gains and challenges

Sharing a detailed message, the Chief Minister said, "2025 is passing and 2026 is coming. What did we lose, and what did we gain? New responsibilities, new challenges and a lot of opportunities to work were received in 2025. Some people tried to keep things entangled in AQI and AIQ, but it wasn't enough. Beyond this, the government did many such works for which Delhi was waiting for a long time." She added that the new education bill aims to prevent parents from paying heavy fees.

Govt focuses on environment and clean air

Addressing Delhi's persistent pollution problems, CM Gupta said her administration has initiated multiple steps to improve environmental conditions. "If I tell from the environmental point of view what people felt most about what happened for the environment this year, the work of end-to-end carpeting of roads started, new machinery was used so that better cleaning can be done. We completely stopped stubble burning in Delhi and many things that were better for the environment were started," the CM added.

Biogas plants and waste management push

The Chief Minister announced that Delhi's first biogas plant has already been commissioned and more such plants are planned. She also confirmed that work has begun on an e-waste processing facility. The Chief Minister said many of these initiatives are the beginning of long-term reforms that will be taken forward in 2026.

Pledge to remove Delhi's garbage mountains

In her video message, the Chief Minister made a strong promise to eliminate garbage dumps across the city. "Garbage is in many places in Delhi, there are mountains of garbage, they have to be ended. Work has to be done on it in a better way. Those who created mountains of garbage, today, when they talk about ending the mountains of garbage, I want to answer them that in 2026, these mountains of Delhi's garbage will end," she said. Gupta added that her government will work with citizens to align Delhi with the 2047 vision.

A New Year promise of progress

Concluding her message, the Chief Minister said, "I congratulate you all that 2026 brings a new morning in all of your lives, brings new happiness. And Delhi Government and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is with you, always."

