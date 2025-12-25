Delhi CM Rekha Gupta takes metro ride to inaugurate Atal canteens | WATCH A video has also gone viral, in which Delhi CM Rekha Gupta can be seen interacting with passengers and taking photographs with them during her journey.

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was seen travelling in a Delhi Metro on Thursday (December 25) for the inauguration of Atal canteens. Gupta, who represents the Shalimar Bagh constituency in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, was travelling from Delhi Gate to Lajpat Nagar.

A video has also gone viral, in which she can be seen interacting with passengers and taking photographs with them during her journey.

About Atal canteens

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Gupta will launch Rs 5-per-meal 100 Atal canteens in the national capital on the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The Atal canteens were promised by the saffron party in its election manifesto for the 2025 Delhi polls, and around Rs 100 crore was allocated in the budget for them.

In November, Gupta had also laid the foundation stone of the first Atal canteen in the city-state's Timarpur area. "In just eight months, a strong step has been taken to fulfil another promise made with Delhi. An extensive network of 100 Atal canteens will be set up in the capital so that this facility easily and timely reaches every needy person," she had posted on X (previously Twitter).

The government had also set up an inter-departmental committee to approve sites, menu, distribution system, and management of these canteens. According to the government, these canteens will provide 500 meals in the morning and 500 in the evening at each centre. The meals will include dal-chawal (lentils and rice), vegetables, and roti (bread).

The food, the Delhi government had said in a statement earlier, will be regularly inspected by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The canteens will also include a clean serving area, safe drinking water, stainless steel tables and chairs, a digital token system, real-time CCTV monitoring, secure waste management and a fully hygienic environment, it had said.