Ravinder Singh Negi's big allegation against Manish Sisodia: 'ACs, TVs and chairs stolen from MLA office' BJP's newly-elected MLA Ravinder Singh Negi accused Manish Sisodia and his party workers of stealing items from the MLA office in Patparganj after losing the assembly elections.

Ravinder Singh Negi, BJP MLA from Patparganj, alleged that former legislator Manish Sisodia and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers have stolen all government properties (items) from the MLA office of the area. They have taken away ACs, televisions, chairs, fans, LEDs and everything, he claimed.

"Former MLA @msisodia of Patparganj from Aam Aadmi Party had shown his true face even before the elections. Items like AC, TV, table, chair and fan were stolen from the MLA camp office. Their corruption has crossed all limits yet again. Now they have become experts in the politics of hiding their reality and stealing. We will protect the rights of the people and expose such corrupt people," Negi posted on X attaching a video clip showing the empty MLA office.

AAP's clarification

However, PWD JE Ved Prakash said that he did not give any material to the MLA office. The representative of Sisodia said that they (AAP workers) have not taken any government material. The AAP workers took away the material that were theirs,' he added, saying the 2 ACs that are being alleged to be missing were rented. The owner of the ACs has taken them back, Sisodia's aide said.

Meanwhile, in the recently concluded Delhi Assembly elections, BJP's Negi won the Patparganj seat by 28,072 votes. He was polled 70,060 votes while AAP's Avadh Ojha stood in second position with 45,928 votes. The AAP has changed its candidate from the Patparganj. The incumbent MLA Sisodia contested from the Jangpura seat in which he conceived a loss.