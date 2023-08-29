Delhi Metro to run extra trips on Raksha Bandhan to handle rush

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Metro

Raksha Bandhan 2023: In view of high ridership observed on the day of Raksha Bandhan, the Delhi Metro has decided to run around 106 extra train trips on August 30 and deploy additional security personnel to handle the rush expected, an official said on Tuesday. Additionally, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said, standby trains will also be kept for induction into services to clear the rush.

"In order to facilitate passengers on the festival of Rakshabandhan tomorrow i.e, on 30th August 2023, Delhi Metro will be running around 106 extra train trips on its corridors. Additional standby trains will also be kept for induction into services to clear the rush if required," said a DMRC spokesperson.

DMRC to deploy additional personnel at stations

DMRC will also deploy additional personnel at stations to cater to the extra rush of commuters by operating additional ticket counters. Additional guards/Customer Facilitation Agents (CFA) will also be deployed at major metro stations to help and guide commuters on the day. The Delhi Metro normally witnesses a greater rush of commuters on Raksha Bandhan Day.

Raksha Bandhan 2023

Raksha Bandhan is a festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. The festival of Raksha Bandhan is considered very special for brothers and sisters in Hinduism. Every year this festival is celebrated with great pomp. Sisters tie rakhi on the wrist of their brothers and pray for their well-being. At the same time, the brother always promises to protect the sister while giving gifts after tying Rakhi. According to the Hindu calendar, the festival of Raksha Bandhan, symbolising the love of brother and sister, is celebrated on the full moon date of Shravan Shukla Paksha. This time the festival of Rakshabandhan will be celebrated with great enthusiasm for two days on 30 and 31 August.

