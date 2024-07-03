Police arrest three, including dummy candidate, paper seller in Rajasthan paper leak case

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In the latest development in the Rajasthan paper leak case, the state police on Wednesday arrested three individuals. The arrested individuals have been identified as OP Dhaka, Sunil Bishnoi, and Shammi Bishnoi. All three were running a nexus of paper leaks and dummy candidates.

Revealing their role in the paper leak case, VK Singh, the Additional Director General (ADG) of ATS and SOG, Jaipur said that OP Dhaka acted as a wholesaler, whole used to sell the leaked paper to the candidates. The paper leak was carried out by the Jagdish Bishnoi gang, Singh added.

Besides, Shammi Bishnoi used to sit in the examinations as dummy candidates to help them clear the exam. Moreover, Sunil Bishnoi used to provide dummy candidates for the exams.

More than 30 trainee Sub-Inspectors arrested

Notably, the Rajasthan Police Special Operation Group (SOG) is currently investigating the case and has made multiple arrests in the case. Earlier on June 8, the SOG arrested seven people, including three women trainee sub-inspector in 2021 SI paper leak case. The arrested trainee SIs include Manisha Sihag, Ankita Godara and Prabha Bishnoi. They were arrested from the Rajasthan Police Academy (RPA) and the Mandore Training Center in Jodhpur. After their arrest, ADG (SOG) VK Singh said the team also arrested Dinesh Singh Chauhan, the operator of the school where the exam was held.

The statement further said that the paper was arranged by Paurav Kaler and solved by Naresh Dan Charan and Praveen Kumar. The ADG said that SOG had received a complaint about three trainees some time ago. Subsequently, an SOG team was keeping an eye on all three and their records were sought from the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). It is pertinent to note that apart from totals arrests made, more than 30 trainee SIs have also been arrested so far. On April 2, as many as 15 trainee SIs were arrested from the Rajasthan Police Academy (RPA).

