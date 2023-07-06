Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR; IMD predicts more showers

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Parts of Delhi-NCR received rainfall early morning today.

Delhi monsoon: Several parts of Delhi and its adjoining on Thursday morning received rainfall, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more showers over the next few days. The morning rainfall bought a much-needed respite from the scorching heat as the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 26.5 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average.

The rain caused waterlogging and traffic jams in several areas of the city. Heavy rains also lashed Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad which led to waterlogging and traffic jams in some parts of the city. Vehicles were stuck on the road due to excessive waterlogging.

The city recorded 5 mm of rainfall since Wednesday. The weather department has predicted more showers over the next few days in the city and adjoining areas.

The maximum temperature on Thursday is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius. As per the data by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 81 in the satisfactory category. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 83 per cent.

More rain predicted in Delhi

The weather department has predicted more showers over the next few days in the city and adjoining areas. "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, NCR, Sonipat, Kharkhoda (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Pilakhua, Hapur (U.P.) during the next two hours," the weather office had said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Meteorological department issued a yellow alert, warning the showers could flood low-lying areas and disrupt the flow of traffic on key roads in the national capital.

Rainfall in Delhi in last four months

Delhi recorded above-normal rainfall in the last four months, the national capital recorded above-normal rainfall -- 53.2 mm against a normal of 17.4 mm in March, 20.1 mm against an average of 16.3 mm in April, 111 mm against a normal of 30.7 mm in May and 101.7 mm against a normal of 74.1 mm in June.

The IMD has predicted normal rainfall, 94 to 106 per cent of the long-period average of 280.4 mm, in the country in July. However, it has predicted below-normal precipitation over many areas of the northwest, northeast and southeast peninsular India.

All India weather forecast and warning

South India: Light/moderate widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over the region during the next 24 hours and decrease thereafter.

West India: Light/moderate widespread rainfall with Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan & Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat state during the next 5 days. Isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over Konkan and Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on July 6; over the Gujarat region on July 7 and Saurashtra and Kutch on July 7 and 8.

Northwest India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over the region during the next 5 days. Thereafter, under the influence of a Western Disturbance and its interaction with monsoonal winds; isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh on July 9.

Central India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over the region during the next 2 days. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on July 6.

East & adjoining Northeast India: Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated Heavy rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Bihar during the next 5 days; over Assam and Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur during next 2 days and decrease thereafter.

