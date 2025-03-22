PWD Minister Parvesh Verma inspects drainage projects, launches new helpline for complaints A new four-digit helpline number (1908) was also announced to streamline public grievance redressal and officials were asked to remain more alert about the concerns facing the city.

Parvesh Verma, Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister on Saturday conducted multiple inspections across constituencies in the national capital, to review sanitation and drainage projects ahead of the summer and monsoon seasons.

A new four digit helpline number (1908) was also announced to streamline public grievance redressal. In a post on X, Verma said that during his first departmental meeting, senior officials struggled to recall the existing 10-digit helpline number.

"Who can remember such a long number? Perhaps that’s why the previous government chose it -- to ensure complaints weren’t registered," he remarked.

Residents can report their issues through new helpline number

The minister said that the citizens can now easily report PWD-related issues through the number. Another number for water board complaints (1916) will remain in operation as well.

During the inspection, Verma strongly reprimanded officials, urging them to step out of their offices and personally review civic issues, a statement from the minister’s office said.

"I don’t want officials sitting in air-conditioned offices and making decisions based on files. Step out, look at the reality, and solve problems on the ground. People are tired of excuses -- they want results," he said.

Strict action against official for consuming alcohol

The Minister also announced that each assembly constituency would receive a dedicated sewer cleaning machine before the monsoon to enhance waste management. Additionally, he took strict action after receiving complaints that an official was regularly intoxicated during duty hours, ordering the official’s immediate transfer.

Earlier on Friday, Verma criticized PWD officials for their inefficiency, stating that officers had become "thick-skinned” over the past ten years. "We are making them sweat in the field. They will have to burn their fat and do the job," he said.

He also inaugurated a newly constructed PWD service road in Multan Nagar and Paschim Vihar, aiming to improve connectivity and ease traffic congestion.

(With inputs from PTI)