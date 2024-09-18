Wednesday, September 18, 2024
     
Several feared trapped as portion of building collapses in Delhi's Karol Bagh, rescue operation underway

Following the incident, at least five tenders were sent to the site and rescue operation was initiated. The officials received a call regarding the incident at around 9.11 am.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: September 18, 2024 11:10 IST
Portion of house collapses in Karol bagh
Image Source : INDIA TV Visuals showing the portion of the building which collapsed in Karol Bagh.

In a distressing incident in Delhi, a house collapsed in the Karol Bagh area on Wednesday morning. The collapse has prompted an urgent response from emergency services, with a total of five fire tenders deployed to the site. Initial reports indicate that while some portions of the building have caved in, some persons are also suspected to be trapped under the debris.

As per officials, Delhi Fire Services are actively working to assess the situation and carry out rescue operations. Efforts are underway to locate and assist any people who might be trapped, while teams are also working to ensure the safety of the surrounding area, they added.

Further details are awaited. 

