  PM Modi to inaugurate over 1,600 flats, lay foundation stone of multiple development projects in Delhi today

PM Modi to inaugurate over 1,600 flats, lay foundation stone of multiple development projects in Delhi today

PM Modi in Delhi: Among other initiatives, the prime minister will also lay the foundation stone of three new projects worth over Rs 600 crore in the Delhi University.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Published : Jan 03, 2025 7:18 IST, Updated : Jan 03, 2025 7:27 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi in Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a slew of development measures, including 1,675 flats for the residents of JJ clusters and two urban redevelopment projects in the national capital today (January 3). PM will visit newly constructed flats for the dwellers of Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) clusters under the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project at Swabhiman Apartments, Ashok Vihar, at around 12:10 pm, on Friday. At around 12:45 pm, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Delhi.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the 1,675 newly constructed flats for the dwellers of JJ clusters and also hand over keys to eligible beneficiaries. The inauguration of newly constructed flats will mark the completion of the second successful In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The objective of the project is to provide the residents of the JJ clusters in Delhi with a better and healthier living environment equipped with proper amenities and facilities.

For every Rs 25 lakh spent on the construction of a flat by the Central government, the eligible beneficiaries pay less than seven per cent of the total amount, comprising Rs 1.42 lakh as a nominal contribution and Rs 30,000 for five years of maintenance. The development push from the BJP-led government at the Centre comes ahead of the assembly polls in Delhi expected to be held in February.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in a statement said that Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Veer Savarkar College at Roshanpura, Najafgarh, which will have state-of-the-art facilities for education besides an academic block in East Delhi and an academic block in Dwarka.

Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar is a venerated figure for the Centre's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). 

Urban redevelopment projects inauguration

The BJP has been locked in a bitter political confrontation with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in power in the city since 2013, and is making all out efforts to end its reign. On Friday, Modi will also inaugurate two urban redevelopment projects- the World Trade Centre (WTC) at Nauroji Nagar and the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) type-II quarters at Sarojini Nagar.

The World Trade Centre, the statement said, has transformed the area by replacing over 600 dilapidated quarters with state-of-the-art commercial towers, offering around 34 lakh square feet of premium commercial space with advanced amenities. The project incorporates green building practices with provisions such as a zero-discharge concept, solar energy generation and rainwater harvesting systems.

The GPRA type-II quarters include 28 towers that house over 2,500 residential units, offering modern amenities and efficient use of space. The project's design incorporates rainwater harvesting systems, sewage and water treatment plants, and solar-powered waste compactors encouraging eco-conscious living. 

CBSE integrated office complex at Dwarka 

Modi will also inaugurate the CBSE's integrated office complex at Dwarka built at around Rs 300 crore. It includes offices, auditorium, advanced data center and a comprehensive water management system among others. The eco-friendly building has been constructed to high environmental standards and was designed as per Platinum Rating standards of the Indian Green Building Council. 

