Jahan-e-Khusrau, sufi music festival, made place in hearts of people in 25 years: PM Modi | Video The festival of 'Jahan-e-Khusrau' in the national capital is bringing together artists from across the world to celebrate the legacy of Amir Khusrau.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the grand Sufi music festival, Jahan-e-Khusrau 2025, which took place on Friday (February 28), at Sunder Nursery in Delhi. The grand Sufi music festival is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year in the national capital.

Jahan-e-Khusrau made place in hearts of people: Modi

Speaking at the Jahan-e-Khusrau programme in Delhi, PM Modi said, "Events like this are not only important for the country's culture and art, but one also feels relieved through them. The Jahan-e-Khusrau programme has also completed its 25 years, and in these 25 years, this programme has made a place in the hearts of people, which is its biggest success."

At Jahan-e-Khusrau event in Delhi, PM Modi added, "Sufi music is a shared heritage we all have been living...'In the 'Nazr-e-Krishna' presented here, we saw glimpses of our shared heritage. There is a different fragrance in this event of Jahan-e-Khusrau. This fragrance is of the soil of Hindustan!...".

PM Modi said, "I also extend my greetings to the entire country on the occasion of Ramzan, which is about to begin. As I have come here at the Sunder Nursery, it is important to remember Aga Khan. His contribution in beautifying the Sunder Nursery has become a blessing for many artists."

At Jahan-e-Khusrau event in Delhi, PM said, "Hazrat Amir Khusrau described India as greater than all the big countries of the world at that time...He called Sanskrit the best language in the world...He considers the wise men of India to be greater than even the greatest scholars."

PM Modi has been a strong proponent of promoting the diverse art and culture of the country. In line with this, he participated in Jahan-e-Khusrau, an international festival dedicated to Sufi music, poetry, and dance.

Organised by the Rumi Foundation, the festival, started by renowned filmmaker and artist Muzaffar Ali in 2001, will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year and will be held from February 28 to March 2.

During the festival, the Prime Minister also visited the TEH Bazaar (TEH - The Exploration of the Handmade), which will feature 'One District-One Product' crafts and other exquisite artifacts from across the country, along with short films on handicrafts and handlooms, among other items.

Know more about Jahan-e-Khusrau festival

Marking 30 editions worldwide over the past 25 years, Jahan-e-Khusrau has evolved beyond a festival into a cultural movement, reviving and reimagining the mystical traditions of Rumi, Amir Khusrau, Baba Bulleh Shah, Lalleshwari, and other revered Sufi saints.

Reflecting on this milestone edition, Muzaffar Ali, the festival's founder, shared, "Jahan-e-Khusrau was born from the whispers of saints and the melodies of mystics. For 25 years, it has been a sanctuary where music, poetry, and devotion merge to remind us that love is the ultimate path to unity. This Silver Jubilee edition is an invitation to rediscover the timeless wisdom of Sufi traditions and to celebrate the harmony that binds us all."

This year's festival, themed "Unity in Diversity", will host an extraordinary lineup of Sufi musicians, poets, and performers from across the globe.