Won't tolerate 'AAP-da', only BJP can develop Delhi: PM Modi at Parivartan Yatra

Follow us on Image Source : BJP/X Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Eyeing on Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people of Delhi to give a chance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for a bright future, stating that only his party will be able to develop the national capital.

Addressing BJP's Parivartan Yatra in Rohini, PM Modi said, "We are in the year 2025. 25 years of the 21st century have passed, that is, a quarter of a century has passed. During this time, two or three generations of youth have grown up in Delhi. Now the next 25 years are very important for the future of India and the future of Delhi."

PM Modi said that the next 25 years are very crucial for India and Delhi as these years will witness India becoming 'Viksit Bharat'. "Today, I have inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth thousands of crores in Delhi. The next 25 years very crucial for India and Delhi; these years will witness India becoming ‘Viksit Bharat’," said PM Modi.

'Only BJP can develop Delhi'

PM Modi said, "I want to appeal to the people of Delhi to give an opportunity to BJP for the bright future of Delhi, It is BJP which can develop Delhi. In the last 10 years, the govt that Delhi has seen is no less than 'AAP-DA'. Now, we can only hear 'AAP-DA nahi sahenge, badal ke rahenge' in Delhi. Delhi wants development and the people of Delhi have trust in BJP."

The Prime Minister further said that the people of Delhi have trust in the BJP party and it works for the welfare of the people. "The people of the country have so much faith in the party that it's got elected in various states such as Haryana, Odisha, Maharashtra. In the Assembly polls also, BJP will win this time," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi said he is confident that the lotus is going to bloom in the Delhi Assembly Elections as well. "Only BJP can give Delhi the status of the best capital city in the world. This is the best time to win the hearts of the people of Delhi and remove this 'AAP-DA' from Delhi," he added.

'Aapda' govt does not have a vision

Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, he further said that the 'Aapda' govt does not have a vision to develop Delhi, adding that any responsibility to be given to 'Aapda' means punishment for the people of Delhi.

"This 'AAP-DA' government does not have a vision for the development of the people of Delhi. Even today, all the development works in Delhi are done by the Central government. Delhi Metro has reached every corner of Delhi, this work has been done by the BJP. This Namo train service, highways, flyovers, everything is done by the Central government. Under PM Awas Yojana, the central govt gives money to the poor to build houses," he said.

"The entire Delhi is proud of Bharat Mandapam, YashoBhoomi, Kartavya Path...I feel sad that the 'AAP-DA' people have wasted 10 years of the people of Delhi. There are several places in Delhi where cabs and autos refuse to come because of the long traffic jams...Today, a big newspaper has revealed the expenditure on 'Sheesh Mahal' on the basis of a CAG report. When the people of Delhi were fighting with Covid, they were focused on building 'Sheesh Mahal'. They are not bothered about the people of Delhi," he said.

Centre gave over Rs 75,000 crore for Delhi

PM Modi said that last year, the central government gave Rs 75,000 crores for security, health and other development projects, adding the government wants Delhi to be a city displaying the grand form of India's heritage.

Last year, the BJP government at the center allocated more than Rs 75,000 crore for the security, healthcare, and developmental initiatives in Delhi. Our aim is to transform Delhi into a capital that reflects India's rich heritage while also serving as a hub for the international community in line with the global order. Delhi needs a model of urban development that sets an example for the rest of the world. This can only be achieved if the BJP is given the opportunity to govern both the state and the center.

He said the metro network doubled in the last 10 years and the BJP worked for Metro's expansion in Delhi-NCR.

PM Modi also assured that no scheme of public interest will be halted if BJP comes to power in Delhi.

Also Read: PM Modi takes ride on Namo Bharat train, interacts with school students | Video

Also Read: PM Modi launches multiple development projects worth over Rs 12,000 crore in Delhi