PM Modi launches multiple development projects worth over Rs 12,000 crore in Delhi

PM Modi in Delhi: Covering 82 km, Namo Bharat corridor originates at Sarai Kale Khan in New Delhi and terminates at Modipuram in Meerut. It features 16 stations along with nine additional stations for Meerut Metro, making it a comprehensive and transformative regional transit solution.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Published : Jan 05, 2025 12:53 IST, Updated : Jan 05, 2025 12:57 IST
Image Source : BJP (X) PM Modi launches multiple development projects.

PM Modi in Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 12,200 crore on Sunday (January 5) in Delhi. The Prime Minister also took a ride in Namo Bharat Train from Sahibabad RRTS Station to New Ashok Nagar RRTS Station.

Marking a significant milestone in enhancing regional connectivity, PM Modi inaugurated the 13 km stretch of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor between Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar, worth around Rs 4,600 crore. With this inauguration, Delhi will get its first Namo Bharat connectivity. This will significantly ease travel between Delhi and Meerut and will benefit millions of people through high-speed and comfortable travel along with safety and reliability.

Delhi Metro Phase-IV inauguration 

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the 2.8 km stretch between Janakpuri and Krishna Park of Delhi Metro Phase-IV worth around Rs 1,200 crore. This will be the first stretch of Delhi Metro Phase-IV to be inaugurated. The areas of West Delhi such as Krishna Park, parts of Vikaspuri, and Janakpuri among others will benefit.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the 26.5 km Rithala - Kundli section of Delhi Metro Phase-IV, worth around Rs 6,230 crore. This corridor will connect Rithala in Delhi to Nathupur (Kundli) in Haryana, significantly enhancing connectivity in the North-Western parts of Delhi and Haryana.

Key areas to benefit include Rohini, Bawana, Narela, and Kundli, improving access to residential, commercial, and industrial zones. Once operational, it will facilitate travel across Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh through the extended Red Line.

Central Ayurveda Research Institute

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for the new state-of-the-art building for the Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) at Rohini, New Delhi, to be constructed at the cost of around Rs 185 crore. The campus will provide state-of-the-art healthcare and medicine infrastructure.

The new building will house the Administrative Block, the OPD Block, the IPD Block, and a dedicated Treatment Block, ensuring an integrated and seamless healthcare experience for patients and researchers alike. 

