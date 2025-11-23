Pepper spray, broken barricades, injured cops: Delhi air pollution protest at India Gate explodes Calling the incident unprecedented, DCP (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said, “This was very unusual. For the first time, protesters used chilli spray on officers managing traffic."

New Delhi:

A dramatic escalation unfolded at India Gate on Sunday evening when protesters allegedly used pepper spray on police personnel during a demonstration over Delhi’s worsening air quality. Police confirmed to news agency PTI that three to four officers suffered injuries to their eyes and face and were rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for treatment.

Calling the incident unprecedented, DCP (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said, “This was very unusual. For the first time, protesters used chilli spray on officers managing traffic and law and order.” He added that legal proceedings have begun and an FIR will be filed soon.

Protesters break barricades

The confrontation erupted after the group of demonstrators, gathered to demand urgent action on the capital’s “very poor” air quality, pushed past police barricades near the C-Hexagon. Officers said they had repeatedly tried to explain that ambulances and medical staff were stuck in traffic and needed immediate access, but the crowd refused to relent and became increasingly aggressive.

Sensing that the situation was deteriorating, police asked them to step back. Instead, protesters broke the barricades, occupied the road, and staged a sit-in, leading to heavy disruptions to movement around India Gate.

As the scuffle intensified, some protesters allegedly used chilli spray on officers attempting to move them away from the road, causing injuries and temporary blindness to several personnel. To prevent further gridlock, police eventually removed the group from the C-Hexagon and restored traffic flow.

Authorities are still evaluating footage and statements to determine accountability.

Why were people protesting?

The demonstration was part of a fresh wave of public anger over Delhi’s toxic air, which has remained in the “very poor” category for several days. Protesters gathered near India Gate demanding stronger and immediate action from authorities to address what they called a worsening public health crisis.