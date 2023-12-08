Over 70 per cent rape victims in Delhi aged between 18 and 30, says govt report

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Rape cases in Delhi: The largest percentage of women rape victims in Delhi in 2021 were in the 18-30 age group, accounting for more than 72 per cent of all reported cases, according to a state government report released on Friday.

905 rape victims were in 18-30 age group

According to the report from the Directorate of Economics and Statistics, out of a total of 1,251 rape victims in Delhi in 2021, the highest number, 905, fell within the age bracket of 18-30, followed by 328 in the 30-45 age group.

This pattern is consistent at the national level as well, where out of 20,065 rape victims, the highest number comes from the age group of 18 to 30, totaling 7,627 victims in the 30-45 age group.

As per the reports, there were a total of 31,878 rape victims across the country in 2021.

Suicide cases in Delhi

The report disclosed that over the years, there were more male victims of suicides than females. As per the reports, in 2021, out of the 2,840 suicide victims in Delhi, 2,093 were men, and 746 were women. In the previous year, 2020, there were 3,142 such cases, with 2,247 involving men and 895 involving women.

Between 2017 and 2021, the data indicates that unemployed and married men were more vulnerable to suicide. Additionally, among women, housewives constituted the highest number of suicide cases during this period.

In 2021, a total of 73,715 cases of crime against women went to trial. Out of these, 274 cases resulted in conviction, and 355 cases resulted in acquittal. In 2020, there were 403 convictions and 388 acquittals out of 65,437 cases that went to trial, as reported.

