Operation 'CyHawk': Delhi Police launches biggest crackdown on cyber fraud networks The intelligence-driven operation targeted cybercriminals’ financial and operational backbone, including mule accounts, scam call centres, and digital intermediaries. Over 4,300 suspects were rounded up, 877 arrested, and 360 new FIRs registered.

New Delhi:

Delhi Police has launched a massive, intelligence-driven operation—Operation "CyHawk"—marking one of the largest coordinated crackdowns on cyber fraud networks in the Capital. Designed under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, Sh. Satish Golchha, IPS, the operation signifies a major shift toward proactively dismantling cybercrime ecosystems, rather than reacting to individual complaints.

The month-long operation was supported with deep analytics from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Ministry of Home Affairs, involving hotspot mapping, tracing mule accounts, tracking suspicious digital activities, and linking nationwide complaints.

A mega crackdown across Delhi

Operation CyHawk saw coordinated strikes across multiple districts, yielding unprecedented results:

4317 suspects rounded up during raids

877 accused arrested or bound down based on technical and financial evidence

509 notices issued to individuals connected to cyber-fraud financial networks

360 new FIRs registered against identified cyber scam operators

160 older cases revived, leading to arrests and breakthroughs

3777 NCRP cyber complaints connected to mule accounts and suspect numbers

Rs 1,000 crore worth of fraud linked to cyber syndicates using mule accounts

Numerous illegal call centres neutralised, halting fake job scams, telemarketing frauds, customer-care impersonation, and tech-support frauds

Raids also led to the seizure of large volumes of digital evidence including laptops, mobile phones, hard drives, SIM cards, financial ledgers, and diaries—now under forensic examination.

Targeting cyber crime at its financial core

Operation CyHawk was designed to strike the financial backbone of cyber syndicates—especially mule accounts, fund movers, and scam call centres. These structures are often used for layering stolen money, cash withdrawals, and laundering through digital channels.

The operation was executed on the ground under the supervision of:

Sh. Madhup Tewari, IPS, Spl. CP/L&O Zone II

Sh. Anil Shukla, Spl. CP, Special Cell

Coordinated by Jt. CP/IFSO, Sh. Rajneesh Gupta, and Jt. CP/SR, Sh. S.K. Jain

This large-scale enforcement effort has significantly weakened several organised cyber fraud networks operating from Delhi.

Delhi Police: A clear message to cyber criminals

Commissioner of Police, Delhi, Sh. Satish Golchha, IPS, stated: “Operation CyHawk is a categorical declaration—cyber crime will be confronted, dismantled, and defeated. By breaking the financial backbone of cyber fraud networks, we have sent a clear message—cyber criminals will find no safe space in Delhi.”

He emphasised that this operation is “not the end but the beginning” of sustained cybercrime crackdowns.

Follow-up investigations underway

Delhi Police teams are now analysing the massive financial and digital evidence collected. Authorities expect more arrests and linkages across states as the investigation expands into backward financial chains.

Cyber awareness boosted across Delhi

To complement enforcement, Delhi Police is conducting extensive cyber awareness programs through:

Schools and colleges

RWAs and market associations

Community centres and workshops

Social media campaigns

The goal is to promote cyber hygiene and responsible digital behavior among all age groups.

Public advisory: Stay cyber safe

Citizens are urged to follow essential cyber safety guidelines:

STOP – THINK – ACT (PM’s digital safety mantra)

Never share bank OTP, PIN, CVV, or personal documents

Do not trust unsolicited job offers or investment schemes

Verify customer-care numbers on official websites

Avoid installing screen-sharing apps when asked

Enable two-factor authentication

Report suspicious activity on the NCRP portal (cybercrime.gov.in) or the Sanchaar Saathi app

For updates, follow @CyberDost (MHA) and @DelhiPolice on X.

Report cyber fraud immediately

Delhi Police has set up an Integrated Help Desk in every police station to assist victims.

If defrauded, citizens must:

Call the 1930 cyber helpline immediately

Visit the nearest police station

File complaints quickly to freeze fraudulent transactions

Quick reporting significantly increases the chances of recovery.

Operation CyHawk marks a pivotal moment in India’s fight against online financial crime—combining intelligence, technology, and coordinated field action to strike directly at the heart of cyber fraud networks.