Operation 'CyHawk': Delhi Police launches biggest crackdown on cyber fraud networks

Delhi Police has launched a massive, intelligence-driven operation—Operation "CyHawk"—marking one of the largest coordinated crackdowns on cyber fraud networks in the Capital. Designed under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, Sh. Satish Golchha, IPS, the operation signifies a major shift toward proactively dismantling cybercrime ecosystems, rather than reacting to individual complaints.
The month-long operation was supported with deep analytics from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Ministry of Home Affairs, involving hotspot mapping, tracing mule accounts, tracking suspicious digital activities, and linking nationwide complaints.
A mega crackdown across Delhi
Operation CyHawk saw coordinated strikes across multiple districts, yielding unprecedented results:
- 4317 suspects rounded up during raids
- 877 accused arrested or bound down based on technical and financial evidence
- 509 notices issued to individuals connected to cyber-fraud financial networks
- 360 new FIRs registered against identified cyber scam operators
- 160 older cases revived, leading to arrests and breakthroughs
- 3777 NCRP cyber complaints connected to mule accounts and suspect numbers
- Rs 1,000 crore worth of fraud linked to cyber syndicates using mule accounts
- Numerous illegal call centres neutralised, halting fake job scams, telemarketing frauds, customer-care impersonation, and tech-support frauds
Raids also led to the seizure of large volumes of digital evidence including laptops, mobile phones, hard drives, SIM cards, financial ledgers, and diaries—now under forensic examination.
Targeting cyber crime at its financial core
Operation CyHawk was designed to strike the financial backbone of cyber syndicates—especially mule accounts, fund movers, and scam call centres. These structures are often used for layering stolen money, cash withdrawals, and laundering through digital channels.
The operation was executed on the ground under the supervision of:
- Sh. Madhup Tewari, IPS, Spl. CP/L&O Zone II
- Sh. Anil Shukla, Spl. CP, Special Cell
- Coordinated by Jt. CP/IFSO, Sh. Rajneesh Gupta, and Jt. CP/SR, Sh. S.K. Jain
This large-scale enforcement effort has significantly weakened several organised cyber fraud networks operating from Delhi.
Delhi Police: A clear message to cyber criminals
Commissioner of Police, Delhi, Sh. Satish Golchha, IPS, stated: “Operation CyHawk is a categorical declaration—cyber crime will be confronted, dismantled, and defeated. By breaking the financial backbone of cyber fraud networks, we have sent a clear message—cyber criminals will find no safe space in Delhi.”
He emphasised that this operation is “not the end but the beginning” of sustained cybercrime crackdowns.
Follow-up investigations underway
Delhi Police teams are now analysing the massive financial and digital evidence collected. Authorities expect more arrests and linkages across states as the investigation expands into backward financial chains.
Cyber awareness boosted across Delhi
To complement enforcement, Delhi Police is conducting extensive cyber awareness programs through:
- Schools and colleges
- RWAs and market associations
- Community centres and workshops
- Social media campaigns
The goal is to promote cyber hygiene and responsible digital behavior among all age groups.
Public advisory: Stay cyber safe
Citizens are urged to follow essential cyber safety guidelines:
- STOP – THINK – ACT (PM’s digital safety mantra)
- Never share bank OTP, PIN, CVV, or personal documents
- Do not trust unsolicited job offers or investment schemes
- Verify customer-care numbers on official websites
- Avoid installing screen-sharing apps when asked
- Enable two-factor authentication
- Report suspicious activity on the NCRP portal (cybercrime.gov.in) or the Sanchaar Saathi app
For updates, follow @CyberDost (MHA) and @DelhiPolice on X.
Report cyber fraud immediately
Delhi Police has set up an Integrated Help Desk in every police station to assist victims.
If defrauded, citizens must:
- Call the 1930 cyber helpline immediately
- Visit the nearest police station
- File complaints quickly to freeze fraudulent transactions
Quick reporting significantly increases the chances of recovery.
Operation CyHawk marks a pivotal moment in India’s fight against online financial crime—combining intelligence, technology, and coordinated field action to strike directly at the heart of cyber fraud networks.