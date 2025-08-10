One killed as speeding car rams two pedestrians in Delhi | Video The incident happened just two kilometres away from the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. While one person died on the spot, the other was severely injured and was admitted to a hospital.

New Delhi:

In a hit-and-run case, a man was killed, while one other was injured after the two were hit by a speeding car near Gyarah Murti in New Delhi, said the police on Sunday. The incident happened just two kilometres away from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The injured has been admitted to a hospital. At the time of the incident, the driver - who has been identified as 26-year-old Ashish - was alone in the car and has been detained. The Delhi Police has seized the vehicle and found liquor bottles inside the car, which is registered in the name of Ankit Adnani, who is a resident of Ahimsa Khand, Ghaziabad.

"Ankit had given his car to his friend, Ashish, a 26-year-old man. Ashish was coming from Dhaula Kuan this morning and was going towards Shakarpur. Ashish is a resident of Shakarpur. Currently, Ashish is undergoing a medical examination," the Delhi Police said.

Take a look at the video here:

Delhi Police to mark black spots on Google Maps

Several such accidents have been reported in Delhi over the past. Thus, to enhance road safety, the Delhi Traffic Police has decided to mark all identified black spots in the national capital on Google Maps. This will provide real-time updates to the passengers when they approach accident-prone areas.

A black spot is a central point where accidents have occurred repeatedly within a 500-metre radius on both sides. In 2024, officials had identified 111 black spots, recording 1,132 accidents, including 483 fatalities and 649 non-fatal crashes.

"If a particular stretch sees frequent accidents, the midpoint of that stretch is categorised as a black spot," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic Headquarters) Shive Keshari Singh told PTI.

"We are tying up with Google, and internal procedures are in progress," Singh mentioned. "If and when it goes live this year, the map will carry the 2024 black spots first. The idea is to give timely information so commuters stay alert, their drive becomes easier and safer and reduce the number of fatalities."