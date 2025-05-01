On Labour Day, Delhi govt announces annual health check-up for workers, mandatory rest hours The Delhi government will issue a notification mandating a break for workers from 12 noon to 3 pm during peak summer heat, ensuring their well-being.

New Delhi:

The Delhi government will conduct the annual health check up of workers and their family members and come up with a notification to fix 12 pm to 3 pm time periods as rest hours for them, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Thursday.

Speaking at a programme held to felicitate workers on International Labour Day, she stated that the BJP government is committed to improving the lives of those who come to Delhi in search of livelihood, better healthcare, and education.

Gupta highlighted several initiatives launched by her administration over the past two months since coming to power in Delhi, noting that the health check-up scheme will cover all workers and their families.

She added that the Delhi government will issue a notification mandating a break for workers from 12 noon to 3 pm during peak summer heat, ensuring their well-being.

The BJP-led Delhi government has already begun implementing key schemes aimed at directly benefiting workers, including Ayushman Bharat for health insurance, Vay Vandana Yojana for senior citizens aged 70 and above, Atal Canteens for affordable meals, and Palna Centres for childcare, she said.

"On International Labour Day, a respectful salute to those strong hands who make the dreams of the nation come true with their labour. Workers are not just a means of labour, they are the pillars of nation building. Protecting their rights, safety and dignified life is our top priority. The Delhi government is working with full commitment for the dignity, rights and security of workers. Our resolve is that the life of every worker should be full of dignity, justice and opportunities," CM Gupta shared on X.