Noida: Two miscreants suffer bullet injuries in encounter after they attempt to flee, police recover weapons According to police reports, while conducting checks in the area, two individuals were spotted approaching on a Splendor Plus motorcycle without a number plate.

In a late-night encounter on Wednesday, two armed miscreants suffered bullet injuries as the Sector 20 Police resorted to retaliatory firing in self-defence. The incident occurred during a routine police check near the DLF Tiraha Toilet on the night of February 19.

According to police reports, while conducting checks in the area, two individuals were spotted approaching on a Splendor Plus motorcycle without a number plate. When signalled to stop, the riders ignored the police's directive and attempted to flee, prompting a chase.

As the suspects reached the bushes near Sector 18, close to the multi-level car parking, they opened fire on the police team in a deliberate attempt to escape and harm the officers. In response, the police took action in self-defence, resulting in the two miscreants being injured by bullets.

Miscreant hurt in encounter.

Upon searching the individuals, the police recovered a pair of white metal anklets, two white metal coins, two pistols (.315 bore), an empty cartridge, and two live cartridges (.315 bore). Additionally, the motorcycle used in the incident, which had no number plate, was seized for further investigation.

The injured suspects have been identified as Shahzad, alias Shahid, 27, son of Yamin, a resident of Bhagatpur Tadiyal Hathidgar, Police Station Kotwali Ramnagar, District Nainital, Uttarakhand, and Shakir Ahmed, 38, son of Naeem, a resident of Daah, Police Station Doghat, District Baghpat.

The injured suspects were immediately taken to a local hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, police officials are working to gather more information regarding their criminal history and any potential links to other illegal activities.

The police continue to investigate the case and collect additional details regarding the suspects' background and the firearms used. As the investigation unfolds, authorities are closely monitoring developments.

This encounter highlights the increasing vigilance of the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police in curbing criminal activity and their commitment to ensuring public safety.