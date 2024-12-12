No water supply in parts of South Delhi today | Check affected areas

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational picture

People living in South Delhi will face water issues on Thursday morning. According to the Delhi Jal Board, there will be no water supply in parts of South Delhi on December 12 morning due to maintenance work.

The water body, in a statement, said the affected areas include Tughlakabad village, Tughlakabad Extension, Northern Camp Basti, Air Force Station on MB Road, Sangam Vihar, Tigri village, Tigri DDA flats, Khanpur Village, Khan Pur Extension, JJ Colony Khan Pur, Duggal Colony, Jawahar Park, Raju Park, Shiv Park, Bihari Park, Krishna Park and Devli Village.

"Due to making inter connection by DMRC of newly laid 900 mm/600 mm dia MS water line near Vayusenabad Gate -3 and Madangri T-point on MB road with existing 1200/900/600 mm dia Sangam Vihar main emanating from ESI UGR/BPS. Water supply shall be affected on 12/12/2024 (morning). The affected area on account of shut down in this line are as following: - Affected Areas: Tughlakabad Constituency (partly), Sangam Vihar, Constituency, Ambedkar Constituency (Partly) and Devli Constituency (Partly). The affected areas are Tughlakabad village, Tughlakabad Extenstion, Northen camp basti, Air force station on MB road, Sangam Vihar, Tigri village, Tigri DDA flats, Khan pur Village, Khan pur Extenstion, JJ colony khan pur, Duggel colony, Jawahar Park, Raju Park, Shiv Park, Bihari park, Krishana Park, Devli village and adjoining area," the statement released by Delhi Jal Board read.

Water tankers will be available on demand from the DJB helpline or the central control room, it added.

The water body released helpline numbers:

Greater Kailash for Sangam Vihar and Devli - 9315043474/9650291035/9650291129/8285626926)

Okhla phase -II and Tughlakabad - 8595074656/9315043474

Chhatarpur and Ambedkar nagar - 9650255211/9650094317

(With PTI inputs)

