Water supply to be disrupted for 24 hours in several parts of Delhi today: Check affected areas and timings The water supply will be disrupted in several regions in South Delhi as the Delhi government is carrying out desilting and drain remodelling work near the WHO in preparation for the monsoon season, as the area is a waterlogging hotspot.

New Delhi:

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has announced a 24-hour water supply disruption in several parts of the national capital on Thursday due to drain repair work. In a statement, the DJB said the water supply will be affected in parts of central south Delhi, and therefore, residents of the affected areas are advised to make judicious use of water. "A shutdown for 24 hours on May 22 will be in force due to the work of raising the 900 mm diameter duplicate main pipeline, which is blocking the flow of drain number 12A near WHO," the DJB stated. The water supply will be affected from 5 pm on Thursday till 5 pm on Friday.

Notably, the Delhi government is carrying out desilting and drain remodelling work near the WHO in preparation for the monsoon season, as the area is a waterlogging hotspot.

Here's the list of affected areas:

Rajghat

Wazirabad

Signature Bridge

LNJP Hospital

World Health Organisation

Indraprastha Estate

Bhairon Marg

Delhi Zoo

Greater Kailash and adjoining areas

Advisory for affected regions

The Delhi Jal Board has issued an advisory for residents in several areas where the water supply will be temporarily disrupted due to planned maintenance work. The DJB emphasised the importance of using water judiciously during this period, urging residents to prepare by storing sufficient water in advance to avoid inconvenience. The maintenance work is likely to affect daily routines, with the potential to disrupt water availability for households and businesses. "Residents of the affected areas are strongly urged to make judicious use of water during this time to ensure minimal disruption," the DJB stated.

Facility of water tankers on demand

In order to manage the water supply disruption during the scheduled maintenance, the Delhi Jal Board has decided to provide water tankers on demand. Residents can request water supply by contacting the DJB helpline (1916) or the central control room. This service is aimed at reducing the inconvenience caused by the temporary stoppage of water supply. Residents are requested to stay updated on the situation and take necessary precautions, such as storing water in advance, to minimise the impact of the supply disruption, the DJB added.

ALSO READ: 13 flights diverted due to heavy rain, thunderstorm in Delhi-NCR, IGI airport issues advisory for passengers