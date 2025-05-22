13 flights diverted due to heavy rain, thunderstorm in Delhi-NCR, IGI airport issues advisory for passengers IndiGo and other airlines issued advisory and said flight schedules are currently impacted due to the heavy rains and thunderstorm sweeping across Delhi, Chandigarh and Kolkata.

New Delhi:

At least 13 flights were diverted at the Delhi’s IGI airport on Wednesday due to heavy rain and thunderstorm. While 12 flights were diverted to Jaipur and one international flight was diverted to Mumbai. Delhi airport operator DIAL said flight operations may be impacted due to inclement weather conditions and thunderstorms in the national capital.

Air India, in a post on X, said rain and thunderstorms may disrupt flights to/from Delhi this evening.

"Due to bad weather (thunderstorm with heavy rain) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/ arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Additionally, traffic movement to the airport might be affected due to heavy rains," SpiceJet said in a post on X.

Delhi airport issues advisory for passengers

In a post on X, Delhi Airport issued an advisory for passengers stating that rain and thunderstorms may disrupt flights to and from Delhi this evening. "Due to inclement weather conditions and thunderstorms, flight operations may be impacted at Delhi airport. Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all the stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," Delhi Airport said on X.

(Image Source : PTI)heavy rain, thunderstorm hit Delhi-NCR.

Airlines issue advisory for passengers

IndiGo also issued an advisory and said, "Our flight schedules are currently impacted due to the heavy rains and thunderstorm sweeping across Delhi, Chandigarh and Kolkata. While we always strive to operate as per schedule, we hope you understand that weather disruptions are beyond our control."

"We recommend checking your flight status on our website or app before heading out. Also, please allow extra time for your commute, as waterlogging and slow-moving traffic may affect road travel en route to the airport," it said.

Heavy rains, hailstorms hit parts of Delhi-NCR

Heavy rains and hailstorms accompanied by gusty winds hit several parts of the national capital and surrounding areas, bringing much-needed relief from the intense heat.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a cloud mass entered North Delhi and moved south-southeastwards, triggering a dust storm and strong winds.

The winds blew at speeds of 50-60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph, along with light rainfall during the next one hour.

Low-pressure likely to form over Arabian Sea

Meanwhile, a low-pressure area will likely form over the East Central Arabian Sea off the North Karnataka-Goa coasts during the next 12 hours. As IMD predicted, it will likely move northwards and intensify further into a depression during the subsequent 36 hours. The weather agency also issued a series of warnings for fishermen across various coastal regions of India due to rough sea conditions.

(With inputs from agencies)