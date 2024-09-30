Delhi to face 16-hour water supply disruption on Oct 1, 2 | Check affected areas and advisory

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE The national capital has been facing occasional water crisis due to ongoing maintenance work.

Delhi water supply: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has announced a 16-hour water supply disruption in several parts of the national capital on Tuesday (October 1) and Wednesday (October 2) owing to maintenance work. In a statement, the DJB said the water supply will be stopped due to the major repair work, and therefore, residents of the affected areas are advised to make judicious use of water. "Due to major repair work in the 1100 mm dia header line feeding to 1100 mm dia West Delhi Main and 1200 mm dia Pitampura Main inside plant premises of Water Treatment Plant Haiderpur Ph-l, the water supply in the affected areas shall not be available or available at low pressure from the morning of October 1 (10 am) to October 2 (2 am), i.e., for 16 hours," the statement said.

Here's the list of affected areas:

Varun Niketan

Raja Garden

Ramesh Nagar

Khyala

Rani Bagh

Moti Nagar

Shanta Puri,

Tagore Garden

Rajouri Garden

Tilak Nagar

Hari Nagar and adjoining areas

Advisory for affected regions

The Delhi Jal Board has issued an advisory for residents in several areas where water supply will be temporarily disrupted due to planned maintenance work. The DJB emphasised the importance of using water judiciously during this period, urging residents to prepare by storing sufficient water in advance to avoid inconvenience. The maintenance shutdown is likely to affect daily routines, with the potential to disrupt water availability for households and businesses. "Residents of the affected areas are strongly urged to make judicious use of water during this time to ensure minimal disruption," the DJB stated.

Facility of water tanker on demand

In order to manage the water supply disruption during the scheduled maintenance, the Delhi Jal Board has decided to provide water tankers on demand. Residents can request water supply by contacting the DJB helpline or the central control room. This service is aimed at reducing the inconvenience caused by the temporary stoppage of water supply. Residents are requested to stay updated on the situation and take necessary precautions, such as storing water in advance, to minimise the impact of the supply disruption, the DJB added.

ALSO READ: Delhi to experience 24-hour water supply disruption from August 8 | Check list of areas to be affected