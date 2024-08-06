Delhi to experience 24-hour water supply disruption from August 8 | Check list of areas to be affected

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Representative image

New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has announced a 24-hour disruption in water supply for several areas in north Delhi starting from Thursday morning (August 8). This interruption, which will affect Kewal Park, Lawrence Road, and Punjabi Bagh, is due to interconnection work on the Punjabi Bagh water main, which supplies water through underground pipes.

The Jal Board has advised residents to store an adequate amount of water in advance to prepare for the disruption period from 9 am on August 8 to 9 am on August 9.

List of affected areas

Gopalpur village

SIS Flats in Mukherjee Nagar

Wazirabad village

Kewal Park

Kewal Park Extension

Gopal Nagar

Majlis Park

Rameshwar Nagar

R&M Block Model Town

North Model Town

Derawal Nagar

Gagrawal Town

Wazirpur Industrial Area

UGR Mahindra Park

Sei Nagar

Raja Park

Punjabi Bagh West

Arihant Nagar and adjoining areas

Water crisis in Delhi

The issue of water availability has been a major point of contention in Delhi. In June, the city faced a severe water supply shortage during a heatwave, which sparked a heated political clash between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the opposition. The AAP accused Haryana of withholding water and claimed that Delhi's Lieutenant Governor was not acting in the city's best interests. In response, Delhi's Water Minister, Atishi Marlena, undertook an indefinite hunger strike, which she had to call off due to health issues. Meanwhile, the BJP and Congress criticized the AAP government for the water crisis and organized a 'Matka Phod' protest throughout the capital.

