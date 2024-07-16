Delhi: Residents to face water supply disruption on July 18 | Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

Parts of Delhi will face water supply disruptions for 12 hours on Thursday (July 18). In a statement, the Delhi Jal Board said that the disruption will be caused due to the shutdown of a 600mm diameter sluice valve near the Radisson Blu Hotel. The water supply disruption will start from 9 am on July 18. The flow of water will be restored at 9 pm. Delhi Jal Board has also notified about the areas which will be affected due to shutdown.

Areas to be affected

The areas where water supply will be affected include H-1 Archana Apartment, Shubham Enclave, RBI Colony near Double Twin Water Tank, G Block Pushkar Enclave, State Bank Nagar Outer Ring Road, Meera Bagh B Block, GH-4 DDA Flats, Meera Bagh JJC Paschim Vihar, GH-5&7 to GH-14, Sundar Vihar, Ambica Vihar, Bhera Enclave, Peeragarhi, Jwalapuri, Miyanwali Nagar, Guru Harkishan Nagar, Syed Nangloi Village, and adjoining areas. The statement further urged residents in these areas to store a sufficient quantity of water before 9 am on Thursday to avoid any scarcity situation for 12 hours.

Water supply shortage in Delhi

Notably, the sufficient availability of water has been a contentious issue in Delhi. Earlier in June, the water supply shortage amid the scorching weather led to a heated political slugfest between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the opposition. The AAP had also accused Haryana of not releasing sufficient water and alleged that Delhi's LG was not working in the interest of Delhi. Meanwhile, Delhi's Water Minister Atishi Marlena went on an indefinite hunger strike which was called off after her health deteriorated. On the opposite, the BJP and Congress slammed the AAP government for the water shortage and also held a 'Matka Phod' protest across the national capital.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of Muharram processions | CHECK ROUTES