Asha Kiran shelter home case: Delhi HC directs water testing, says 'deaths can't be coincidence'

Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Social Welfare Department Secretary to visit the premises and file a report by Wednesday. The court was hearing a plea on deaths in Asha Kiran Shelter Centre in Delhi.

The court said 14 deaths in a month at a government-run centre cannot be a mere coincidence.

If the centre is overcrowded, the inmates should be shifted to a proper place, it added.

The court also ordered the Delhi Jal Board to test the water at the centre, as the court was told that many of the deceased women were suffering from TB (Tuberculosis).

Delhi Assembly Committee visits shelter home

Earlier, a Delhi Assembly committee on Saturday visited the shelter home in Rohini in west Delhi to inquire into a series of deaths of inmates. The findings of the Committee on Petitions will soon be presented to the Assembly Speaker with recorded accounts of the residents set for imminent release.

A statement released by the committee stated that when the members of the Committee led by AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar reached the Asha Kiran Home, they were stopped outside. Kumar said he will write to the Delhi Assembly Speaker on the matter The AAP MLA said they noticed "many deficiencies" in the shelter.

AAP targets LG

"Whatever negligence and shortcomings we have seen here, we will soon prepare a report and submit it. I want to ask LG sahab that why did he give the responsibility of administrator to an officer who was caught taking bribe by CBI and who was suspended for 5 years?" he said.

Kumar said that they have received many complaints about Asha Kiran Home.

"We visited Asha Kiran Home on Saturday and interacted with many people living there and recorded their videos. We will release it soon and will also show what arrangements are there for the people living in the home," he added.

People living there have said that "they did not get food, there was no cleanliness, there was no treatment.

"Why has the officer responsible for this not been suspended yet? The committee was stopped from entering the home. What have they hidden inside? Whereas the petition committee has constitutional rights," he said adding that they will submit this entire report to the Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

