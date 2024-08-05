SC takes suo motu cognizance of UPSC aspirants deaths, slams coaching centres: 'Playing with lives...'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court on Monday (August 5) took suo motu cognizance of the Delhi coaching centre deaths last month and issued notices to the Centre and the Delhi government over the matter. The court took cognizance of the issue related to safety norms in the coaching centres and expressed concerns over recent incidents in the coaching institutes that claimed lives of the young aspirants of various exams.

The top court asked the Centre, Delhi government and MCD to file responses to show cause as to what safety norms prescribed so far.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan slammed the coaching centres over the deaths of three students in the basement of a UPSC coaching centre in the Old Rajinder Nagar in the national capital and said that they are "playing with the lives of aspirants".

"These places (coaching centres) have become death chambers. Coaching institutes can operate online unless there is full compliance of the safety norms and basic norms for a dignified life. Coaching centres are playing with the lives of aspirants who come from different parts of the country. No institute should be allowed to operate unless they comply with safety norms," the bench said.

Delhi coaching centre deaths

The SC's remarks on the matter came days after three UPSC aspirants died in the basement of Rau IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar on July 27 evening due to waterlogging. The incident raised eyebrows over the safety norms being followed by the coaching centres.

The three who died were Shreya Yadav (25) of Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni (25) from Telangana and Nevin Delvin (24) from Kerala.

The Delhi High Court on August 2 transferred the investigation into the deaths of three UPSC aspirants to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The court cited the seriousness of the incidents and the potential involvement of corruption by public servants as reasons for this decision. The High Court observed that recent tragedies have demonstrated that court directions are not being followed thoroughly by civic agencies.

Delhi Police earlier arrested five more persons, including the owner of the basement in connection with the death of three aspirants, officials said on July 29. The arrested persons included the owners of the basement and an individual who drove a vehicle which appeared to have damaged the gate of the building. Force Gurkha driver Manuj Kathuria was later granted bail by Tis Hazari Court. The police had earlier arrested two people -- Owner, coordinator of Rau's IAS Study Circle -- in connection with the incident.

(With inputs from agencies)