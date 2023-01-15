Delhi University's Hansraj College stops serving non-veg food, principal responds

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Delhi's Hansraj college cafeteria

Delhi University's Hansraj College Principal, Professor Rama has spoken on the issue of no non-vegetarian food being served in either the college canteen or the hostel.

"I don't remember when exactly the serving of non-veg food was stopped. It was 3-4 years back, but the committee must have had a word with students before taking the decision and then the decision must have been taken to stop serving non-veg food," she said.

She further added, "administration didn't receive any complaints against the decision to serve vegetarian food only. No student has complained about it. In our college canteen, non-veg food was never served. The facility of serving non-veg food in the hostel was stopped after the Covid outbreak."

