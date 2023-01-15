Sunday, January 15, 2023
     
Delhi University's Hansraj College stops serving non-veg food, principal responds

Delhi University's Hansraj College has stopped serving non-vegetarian food to students in the canteen or hostel ever since the offline classes resumed after the Covid pandemic.

Updated on: January 15, 2023 8:56 IST
Image Source : ANI Delhi's Hansraj college cafeteria

Delhi University's Hansraj College Principal, Professor Rama has spoken on the issue of no non-vegetarian food being served in either the college canteen or the hostel.

"I don't remember when exactly the serving of non-veg food was stopped. It was 3-4 years back, but the committee must have had a word with students before taking the decision and then the decision must have been taken to stop serving non-veg food," she said.

She further added, "administration didn't receive any complaints against the decision to serve vegetarian food only. No student has complained about it. In our college canteen, non-veg food was never served. The facility of serving non-veg food in the hostel was stopped after the Covid outbreak."

