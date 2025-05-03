Security scare at New Delhi Railway Station after unclaimed bag found, police and bomb squad probing An unattended bag found at New Delhi Railway Station triggered a security alert on Saturday morning. Police, fire services, bomb squad and dog squad reached the spot promptly. The area was cordoned off and the bag was inspected following protocol.

New Delhi:

An unattended bag found at New Delhi Railway Station, one of the busiest in the capital, triggered a brief security scare on Saturday morning.

As soon as the report of the suspicious bag was received, panic ensued among passengers at the station and authorities were informed.

Police teams, along with the dog squad, were rushed to the scene to investigate.

According to officials, both the Delhi Police and the Delhi Fire Service responded swiftly upon receiving the alert. The call reporting the unattended bag came in early Saturday morning, prompting immediate deployment of emergency personnel to the location.

The fire department reported that the alert was received at 7:55 am. Upon arrival, the bomb disposal squad and dog squad thoroughly inspected the area. Passengers and bystanders were moved away, and the area around the bag was cordoned off for safety. Following standard protocol, the police carefully opened the bag to examine its contents.

Fortunately, no suspicious items were found inside. The police have since taken the bag into custody for further examination. At this stage, the identity of the person who left the bag remains unknown.

The incident comes amid heightened security in the capital following a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Delhi remains on high alert, and authorities are taking no chances with security threats, especially at key transit points like New Delhi Railway Station. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.