Fire call received from reservation counter area at New Delhi Railway Station, 4 tenders rushed to spot

There was a Porta cabin under the tree at the entry gate of the reservation counter building at the New Delhi Railway Station. Due to a short circuit in Porta cabin, a tree and a nearby office of Divisional Railway Magistrate (DRM) caught fire, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: May 18, 2023 23:18 IST
New Delhi Railway Station
Image Source : PTI New Delhi Railway Station

New Delhi Railway Station fire: A fire call was received from the reservation counter area at the New Delhi Railway Station on Thursday.

A total 4 fire tenders were rushed to the site and the fire was brought under control. No causalities or injuries were reported.

