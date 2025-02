Municipal Corporation of Delhi introduces house tax waiver: AAP MP Sanjay Singh The announcement was made on Monday during a press conference addressed by the AAP leader, MCD Mayor Mahesh Khinchi, Deputy Mayor Ravinder Bhardwaj and Leader of the House Mukesh Goel.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has introduced a house tax waiver, announced Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Monday. He said that those who clear their 2024-25 house tax dues will have all previous pending taxes waived off.

The announcement was made on Monday during a press conference addressed by the AAP leader, MCD Mayor Mahesh Khinchi, Deputy Mayor Ravinder Bhardwaj and Leader of the House Mukesh Goel.

Additionally, homeowners of properties between 100 and 500 square yards will receive a 50 per cent tax waiver, while those with houses under 100 square yards will be completely exempt from house tax.

Commercial properties in rehabilitation areas will also benefit from tax exemptions, and residents of 1,300 housing apartments, who previously did not receive any concessions, will now get a 25 per cent tax reduction.

Mayor Mahesh Khinchi emphasised that this move aligns with AAP's commitment to public welfare. "What AAP promised, we have delivered. We have already confirmed 12,000 MCD workers as permanent employees, and we will officially implement this decision in the upcoming MCD House meeting on the 25th," he said.