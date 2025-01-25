Moti Nagar Assembly Election 2025: Can AAP's Shiv Charan Goel get a hattrick?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Moti Nagar Assembly Election 2025.

Moti Nagar Assembly Elections 2025: Moti Nagar is one of the Assembly constituencies in Delhi which is a general seat. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are the main political parties in the constituency.

Harish Khurana VS Shiv Charan Goel VS Rajender Namdhari

Harish Khurana, the BJP candidate from the Moti Nagar Assembly constituency is pitted against AAP's Shiv Charan Goel, a two-time MLA from the Moti Nagar seat, and Congress' Rajender Namdhari.

In the 2020 Assembly Elections, Shiv Charan Goel from AAP won the seat with a margin of 14,072 votes. Shiv Charan Goel was polled 60,622 votes with a vote share of 53.83 per cent and defeated Subhash Sachdeva from BJP who got 46,550 votes (41.34 per cent).

In the 2015 Assembly Elections, Shiv Charan Goel from AAP won the seat and was polled 60,223 votes with a vote share of 53.13 per cent. BJP candidate Subhash Sachdeva got 45,002 votes (39.70 per cent) and was the runner-up. Shiv Charan Goel defeated Subhash Sachdeva by a margin of 15,221 votes.

The last date for filing nominations was January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations was January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature was January 20.

Single-phase polling in Delhi

A total of 210 candidates are in the fray from the 70 constituencies going to polls in the single phase of assembly elections.

When will Moti Nagar vote?

The 2025 Assembly elections in Moti Nagar are scheduled for February 5 (Wednesday). Delhi will go to the polls in a single phase, on Feb 5. The results will be announced on February 8 (Saturday).

Voters data

The voter base in Delhi for this election stands at 1.55 crore, with 71.74 lakh women voters and 83.89 lakh male voters. In light of this, all three parties have made significant promises to woo women voters, including announcing women-specific schemes such as financial assistance. AAP has promised Rs 2,100 per month to women, while both BJP and Congress have increased their offer to Rs 2,500. Additionally, all parties have pledged cash assistance to pregnant women and free travel for women on state-run buses.

Previous records

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP eyeing a third term will go to the public, highlighting its performance in education and the health sector.