MoS Defense Sanjay Seth gets threat message, miscreant demands Rs 50 lakh extortion money

MoS Defense Sanjay Seth gets death threat, miscreant demands Rs 50 lakh extortion money.

Reported By : Kumar Sonu, Nitish Chandra Edited By : Shubham Bajpai
New Delhi
Published : Dec 07, 2024 10:52 IST, Updated : Dec 07, 2024 11:00 IST
MoS Defence gets threat message
Image Source : ANI/FILE Union MoS Defence Sanjay Seth

In a surprising turn of events, Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth received a threatening message. The miscreant also demanded extortion money of Rs 50 lakh through the message. The MoS Defence has filed a complaint regarding the matter to Delhi Police.

According to the information, a threatening message demanding a ransom of Rs 50 lakh was received on the mobile phone of the Minister of State for Defence on Friday evening. Subsequently, he informed the Delhi DCP about this matter on the same evening. He met the DCP regarding the threatening message after which the police started the investigation. In the initial investigation, the police found out that the mobile from which the message was sent had turned out to be from Ranchi's Kanke.

Following this, the minister himself talked to Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta and filed a complaint complaint. The police are investigating the matter.

 

