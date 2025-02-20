'Our work must uphold grandeur of this new building': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at new Delhi office Addressing the 'Karyakarta Sammelan' organised to mark the official beginning of the RSS work from its newly built premises in Delhi, Mohan Bhagwat also cautioned the office-bears and volunteers (swayamsevaks) against deviating from their path.

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat during the “Pravesh Utsav” event held on the occasion of the inauguration of the newly constructed high-rise complex, “Keshav Kunj” in Delhi’s Jhandewalan said that 'RSS work is gaining momentum in the country, it is expanding.

The new Delhi office has been built over eight years at a cost of nearly Rs 150 crore. According to sources, the three 13-storey towers with around 300 rooms and offices were built with contributions from over 75,000 people sympathetic to RSS ideology and its work.

"We kept moving forward": Bhagwat

Addressing the 'Karyakarta Sammelan' organised to mark the official beginning of the RSS work from its newly built premises in Delhi, Mohan Bhagwat also cautioned the office-bears and volunteers (swayamsevaks) against deviating from their path, saying, "Our condition has now changed in comparison to the previous times of hardship. With the changing conditions, we have to keep in mind that (our) direction doesn't change."

"It doesn't take time for the situation to change. The neglect (towards RSS) went away. The opposition also went away. We kept moving forward," the RSS chief said.

Bhagwat said the work of the RSS is gaining momentum across the country and expanding "day by day". "Today is the 'praveshotsav' (celebration of homecoming) to this newly reconstructed building. Our work should also be as grand as this building is. Our work should reflect that grandness," he said.

Our work must uphold the grandeur of this new building: RSS chief

"We believe this work will reach across the world and again take Bharat to the position of Vishwaguru. Bharat will soon become Vishwaguru and we are confident that we will witness this in our lifetime," the RSS chief said.

However, for this to happen, every swayamsevak must work selflessly and remain committed to the cause, he added. "Our work must uphold the grandeur of this new building," Bhagwat was quoted as saying in his address.

He further said Sangh's activities are expanding in "multiple dimensions" and asked all the swayamsevaks to embody "purity and the capability" to execute responsibilities effectively.

"Prosperity is a necessity — we must have what we need, but it should be attained with limits," he said, adding, "The newly constructed building by Keshav Smarak Samiti is undoubtedly grand. However, with this grandeur comes responsibility and we must work accordingly to uphold its stature."

Remembering RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar

On this occasion, Bhagwat remembered RSS founder and its first Sarsanghchalak (chief) Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and his "struggles during the initial period of the Sangh, which began in Mahal, Nagpur".

He noted that Delhi, being the national capital, serves as the centre of numerous activities and plays a crucial role in providing direction. Therefore, having a structure that meets the requirements was essential, and thus, this 'karyalaya' (office) came into existence, he added.

"While the building is now ready, the Sangh's work does not end here. We must always keep in mind that criticism and opposition keep us vigilant. Even in a positive environment, we must remain cautious," Bhagwat said.

"While the karyalaya inspires us to work, it is the duty of every swayamsevak to maintain a positive environment within the building," he added.

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh present at opening of new RSS office

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other BJP leaders, including party chief JP Nadda, also visited the RSS' new office to participate in the event.

The RSS' Delhi office along with that of some organisations associated with it have gradually shifted to the new high-rise complex over the past few months.

The organisation had been carrying out its activities out of rented premises since 2016 when the rebuilding and renovation exercise started at the place from where it had been working since 1962.

The new premises are a vast change from the earlier two-storey building, fusing modern technology with ancient architectural practices to make it airy and exposed to ample sunlight.

The RSS office has accommodation facilities for its functionaries and members besides a library, health clinic and a sewage treatment plant. It also has solar power facilities to provide for part of its total electricity needs.

(With PTI inputs)