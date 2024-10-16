Arvind Kejriwal urges Mayor Shelly Oberoi to conduct MCD elections immediately

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi MCD elections: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi today (October 16).

The letter reads, "This year, MCD Mayor was supposed to be elected from the SC community. After coming out of jail, I found out that they conspired and did not conduct Mayor elections. They deliberately snatched away the rights of SC community. This cannot be tolerated at any cost. I urge you to conduct Mayor elections at the earliest and get the SC community its rights."

Arvind Kejriwal urged Shelly Oberoi to conduct Mayor elections in the national capital at the earliest and get the Scheduled Caste community its rights. Kejriwal on Wednesday attacked the LG over the delay in holding the polls while he was in jail. He said that the party had decided to elect the Mayor from Scheduled Castes (SC) this year. However, without naming the Lieutenant Governor, he alleged that there was a conspiracy not to hold the Mayoral election this year.

Arvind Kejriwal accuses Delhi administration of snatching rights of SC community

He accused the Delhi administration of snatching the rights of the SC community which would not be tolerated. Under the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, the mayoral polls are supposed to be held in April every year, during the first assembly session of the MCD House. This year, it was scheduled for April 26, but was postponed for six months.

"When we came to power, people used to mock us, saying that cleaning up Delhi was impossible. But now, Delhi is visibly cleaner, and we are committed to maintaining this level of cleanliness.

However, I have learned that no elections have been held for this. Denying the SC community its rightful chance to elect a Mayor would be deeply unfair and unfortunate. I request you to immediately hold the Mayor’s election and ensure that the SC community gets its rightful opportunity.

"When I was in jail, people from the opposition parties used to create trouble for the public in several ways. They stopped work at several places. People used to come and tell me about their grievances. I am getting the things done one by one. This year, the Mayor was supposed to be elected from the Scheduled Caste community. After coming out of jail, I came to know that the they were not able to conduct the Mayoral election," Kejriwal wrote in the letter.

"They purposely snatched the rights of the SC community. This can not be tolerated at any cost. I request you to immediately conduct the Mayor’s election and ensure that the SC community gets their rightful representation," the former CM's letter added.