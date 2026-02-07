Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 Metro station in East Delhi renamed as Shree Ram Mandir Mayur Vihar The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced this change in recognition of the local residents' sentiments and public concerns, who had been demanding this change for a long time.

The Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 Metro Station in East Delhi has been renamed as Shri Ram Mandir Mayur Vihar. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced this change in recognition of the local residents' sentiments and public concerns, who had been demanding this change for a long time.

Reports suggest that the name change was made on the recommendation of the State Names Authority (SNA) in Delhi. This is a 29-member body under the Delhi government, headed by the Chief Minister. The SNA decides on the naming or renaming of streets, parks, colonies, and other geographical landmarks in the NCT of Delhi, although it does not include areas under the MCD/NDMC.

All necessary formalities have been completed

All necessary formalities have been completed by the relevant authorities for the change in the name of the metro station. The new name has also been displayed on the station's signboards and other identification marks. This decision was taken after coordination between the Delhi Government and DMRC, with the aim of giving importance to public sentiment regarding the naming of public places.

It should be noted that the Mayur Vihar area already had two metro stations such as Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and Mayur Vihar Phase 1. The similar names often caused confusion for commuters. People often got off at the wrong station, resulting in both time and hassle. This was especially difficult for the elderly, new passengers, and those coming from outside.

Why was Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 Metro station renamed?

It is being said that the Ram Temple located near the metro station is a major centre of attraction for the area. Therefore, the new name has also incorporated local religious and social identity. This will not only create a distinct identity for the area but will also make it easier for commuters to navigate.

Regular metro commuters must be knowing that several places in Delhi have been renamed before. The government and related authorities say the purpose of renaming is to facilitate the public, strengthen local identity, and eliminate confusion. It is hoped that this name change will provide relief to thousands of daily commuters and make metro travel easier.

