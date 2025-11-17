Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces renaming of three metro stations | Check proposed names here Delhi CM Rekha Gupta revealed new names for three metro stations in Pitampura to reinforce local identity and improve commuter clarity. She also reviewed ongoing infrastructure works, including road widening and underpass construction, to enhance travel convenience for residents.

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday announced that three metro stations in the Pitampura region will soon be renamed to highlight the region's cultural and local character. The announcement was made during the Shresth Bharat Sampark Yatra held in Haiderpur village in New Delhi. The yatra was organised as a tribute to the martyrs of the historic Rezang La battle of 1962, where 114 brave soldiers of the 13 Kumaon Regiment sacrificed their lives while defending India at extreme altitudes in Ladakh.

New station names to reflect local identity

In her post-event message on X, Gupta highlighted the growing development in Haiderpur village. She noted that the area is becoming a symbol of a modern yet tradition-respecting Delhi. The Chief Minister wrote, "Haiderpur village is emerging as a symbol of a developing Delhi, where tradition is honoured and modern amenities are accorded the highest priority."

For better commuter clarity and stronger regional representation, she announced that the proposed Uttari Pitampura Station in the QU Block will now be called Uttari Pitampura-Prashant Vihar Metro Station. The proposed Pitampura North Metro Station will be renamed Haiderpur Village Metro Station, while the existing Pitampura Metro Station will now carry the name Madhuban Chowk Metro Station.

Infrastructure upgrades underway

Gupta also shared updates on ongoing infrastructural improvements. She stated that widening work on Max Hospital Road, along with the construction of an underpass, is progressing rapidly. According to her, these developments will provide residents with smoother, safer and more efficient travel options across the area.

Delhi Metro expansion

It should be noted here that Delhi Metro is undergoing a major expansion through its Phase IV project, which includes 112 km of new lines and 44 new stations. As per officials, this expansion is expected to add about 450 km to the network by 2027 and will enhance connectivity across Delhi-NCR, with some sections aiming for completion by early 2026. In December 2025, Delhi Metro is expected to become the world's longest single-city metro system, overtaking New York.

ALSO READ: Lal Quila Metro Station reopened for commuters days after Delhi blast