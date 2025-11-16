Lal Quila Metro Station reopened for commuters days after Delhi blast The Lal Quila Metro Station was temporarily closed following the explosion near the Red Fort complex. Security forces immediately cordoned off the area, sealing all entry and exit points while suspending metro services as a precautionary measure.

New Delhi:

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Sunday (November 16) that all entry and exit gates at the Lal Quila Metro Station have been reopened for commuters. The move brings relief to passengers travelling on the Violet Line, connecting Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh, after brief access restrictions earlier in the day. DMRC confirmed that routine metro operations have resumed at the station, restoring full connectivity for daily commuters, tourists, and local residents heading to the Red Fort and surrounding Old Delhi areas.

Normalcy returns after security lockdown

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has reopened all gates at the Lal Quila Metro Station, days after a deadly blast near the Red Fort that left 13 people dead and several others injured.

The reopening marks the restored operations at the crucial station on the Violet Line, which provides connectivity to some of Old Delhi’s most visited landmarks including the Red Fort, Jama Masjid, and Chandni Chowk.

Station closure after blast near Red Fort

The station had been shut temporarily on Thursday following the explosion near the Red Fort complex. All entry and exit gates were sealed, and metro services were halted as security forces cordoned off the area. In a statement, DMRC said the closure was enforced “till further notice due to security reasons,” pending clearance from authorities involved in the investigation.

The decision to close Lal Quila station had caused inconvenience to daily commuters and tourists, particularly during peak hours, when the Old Delhi section sees heavy passenger movement. However, DMRC maintained that all other metro lines and stations continued functioning normally during the disruption.

Blast investigation narrows around main accused

Meanwhile, investigation into the blast incident has intensified, with new CCTV footage emerging that captures the prime accused, Dr Umar Un Nabi, entering Delhi through the Badarpur border in an i20 car. The video shows Umar stopping at the toll plaza, handing cash to the toll collector, and driving through with a large bag visible in the back seat.

Despite wearing a mask, investigators confirmed his identity using facial‑recognition analysis. Security agencies continue to coordinate with Delhi Police and central intelligence units as part of an ongoing probe into the explosion, which has raised alarm across the capital.

