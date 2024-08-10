Massive traffic jams, waterlogging reported in Delhi, Noida after heavy rains: Check traffic advisory here

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Massive traffic jams reported in Delhi, Noida today.

Traffic restrictions were imposed and an advisory was issued as parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed traffic jams and waterlogging after heavy rainfall on Saturday. Two commuters sustained injuries due to the collapse of a wall in Dwarka area, PTI news agency reported. Givintg details, police said a tree was uprooted amid heavy rain in Dwarka's Baba Haridas Nagar, and it fell on the wall of an MCD school, causing it to collapse. Two commuters, who were taking shelter, were trapped under the tree and the debris. However, they were rescued by locals and rushed to a hospital.

In the wake of heavy traffic jams and waterlogging, Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory in response to the vehicular disruptions. In the advisory, the Delhi Traffic Police said vehicles have been diverted at Ch Fateh Singh Marg due to waterlogging, shifting routes from Mall Road red light to Majnu Ka Tila.

According to Delhi Traffic Police, waterlogging was reported in several places in East Delhi, South East Delhi and Central Delhi. In the advisory, the Delhi Traffic Police said traffic was affected on Rohtak Road and vehicles were being diverted.

"Traffic is affected on Rohtak Road on the carriageway from Nangloi towards Tikri Border due to potholes and water logging. Kindly avoid Mundka and take an alternate route accordingly," it posted on X.

Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Check Delhi traffic advisory here

In the meantime, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for many parts of Delhi-NCR, predicting light to moderate rain or thunderstorms accompanied by gusty wind (30-40 km/hour).

Delhi's minimum temperature settled at 25.8 degree Celsius in the morning, 1.2 notch below the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The met department has predicted generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain with thundershowers during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.