Massive fire breaks out in Delhi plastic factory, 15 fire tenders rushed to spot | WATCH

A massive fire broke out in a plastic factory in Delhi at N-63, Sector-1 in the Bawana Industrial area on Tuesday morning. 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control. So far, no injuries or casualties have been reported from the spot.

A video from the spot shows thick smoke billowing out of the building.

"We received a call at 6.19 am and 15 fire tenders were pressed into service," an official of Delhi Fire Service said.

Earlier on Monday, a fire broke out at a factory in southeast Delhi, an Delhi fire service official said, adding that no casualties were reported. DFS Chief Atul Garg said that they received a call regarding fire at a factory in Okhla at 1.34 pm. A total of 19 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Recent fire incidents

On Monday, a massive fire broke out in the hilly belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, prompting locals and the administration to launch an operation to control the raging blaze.

The fire erupted in the forests located in the Uchhad area of Mendhar sub-division, officials said. It quickly spread across large swathes of the forest area, they added. The local administration, along with officials from the Forest Department, Wildlife Department and local residents, is making efforts to bring the fire under control, they said.

In another fire incident, a three-storey building in the Campierganj area of Gorakhpur district in Uttar Pradesh was engulfed late on Sunday, destroying multiple shops and causing damage worth at least Rs 25 lakh, officials said. The building, owned by brothers Rahul Saraf and Pankaj Saraf, housed a jewellery store, a garments showroom and a garments warehouse.

Campierganj SHO Pankaj Gupta said Vivek Kumar, a police constable, was injured during the operation. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and a probe has been ordered, he added

(With PTI inputs)