Sunday, November 17, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at house in Nangia Park area near Shakti Nagar | VIDEO

Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at house in Nangia Park area near Shakti Nagar | VIDEO

A fire broke out in a house in the Nangia Park area on Sunday afternoon but no one was injured in the incident. The Delhi Fire Services said the efforts for dousing the fire were underway.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: November 17, 2024 21:22 IST
Delhi fire
Image Source : ANI The building gutted in the fire

A fire broke out at a house in the Nangia Park area near Shakti Nagar, Delhi on Sunday. Several fire tenders were present at the spot as the process of dousing off the fire continued.

"We received a call about the blaze at 2.47 pm and 14 fire tenders were pressed into service," he said. The official also said that the fire has been brought under control and the cooling process is underway. No one was injured in the fire, a Fire Department official said, adding that police have been informed about the incident.

Fire breaks out in food van in Delhi

Earlier in the day, a fire broke out in a food van outside the Vishwavidyalaya metro station here on Sunday morning. No one was injured in the incident, the official said.
 
"We received a call at 10.55 am that a fire had broken out in a food van stationed outside the Vishwavidyalaya metro station," a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.
 
Two fire engines were pressed into service and the fire was doused by 12 noon, he said.
 
Delhi Police said in a statement that a PCR call was received at 11.02 am at Maurice Nagar police station regarding the fire near Vishwavidyalaya metro station. 
 
The fire broke out in a food van outside the metro station's gate no. 4. It appears that the fire started in electrical equipment used for cooking, police said.
 
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Delhi News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement