Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at house in Nangia Park area near Shakti Nagar | VIDEO

A fire broke out at a house in the Nangia Park area near Shakti Nagar, Delhi on Sunday. Several fire tenders were present at the spot as the process of dousing off the fire continued.

"We received a call about the blaze at 2.47 pm and 14 fire tenders were pressed into service," he said. The official also said that the fire has been brought under control and the cooling process is underway. No one was injured in the fire, a Fire Department official said, adding that police have been informed about the incident.

Fire breaks out in food van in Delhi

Earlier in the day, a fire broke out in a food van outside the Vishwavidyalaya metro station here on Sunday morning. No one was injured in the incident, the official said.

"We received a call at 10.55 am that a fire had broken out in a food van stationed outside the Vishwavidyalaya metro station," a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

Two fire engines were pressed into service and the fire was doused by 12 noon, he said.

Delhi Police said in a statement that a PCR call was received at 11.02 am at Maurice Nagar police station regarding the fire near Vishwavidyalaya metro station.

The fire broke out in a food van outside the metro station's gate no. 4. It appears that the fire started in electrical equipment used for cooking, police said.