Massive dust storm hits Delhi-NCR due to sudden weather change, normal life affected Visuals shared on social media showed thick layers of dust blanketing various areas in Delhi, including Kartavya Path in India Gate and Akshardham areas.

New Delhi:

A massive dust storm has hit Delhi-NCR on Thursday due to sudden change in weather conditions. A layer of dust was seen in several parts of the city and various sectors of Noida were also seen affected due to this weather condition.

Visuals shared by news agencies like PTI and ANI showed thick layers of dust blanketing various areas including Kartavya Path in India Gate areas and Akshardham.

The sudden weather change followed a period of heatwave conditions in Delhi-NCR. The dust storm caused disruptions in daily life, affecting the movement of office goers.

Several other areas that were affected due to the dust storm include Ghaziabad, Noida, and Greater Noida.

Follow safety precautions:

Residents were advised to take precautions, such as staying hydrated and wearing light clothing. It is better to stay indoors at this time.

Other recent dust storm events:

In April 2025, Delhi and the NCR also experienced a dust storm and heavy rainfall after a heatwave.

This event caused disruptions, including the temporary closure of Indira Gandhi International Airport and the death of one person due to a wall collapse.

The India Meteorological Department had issued a forecast for thunderstorms, rain, and strong winds in the region.