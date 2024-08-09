Manish Sisodia visits Kejriwal's family after exit from Tihar, bows down to his parents, meets Sunita | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AAP leader Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia visited Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in the national capital after being granted bail by the Supreme Court in the Excise Policy case, and met his family members who gave him a warm welcome. Sisodia walked out of Tihar Jail on Friday (August 9) evening after getting massive relief from the top court.

He was accompanied to Kejriwal's residence by AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Atishi. He bowed to the Chief Minister's parents and touched their feet.

Sisodia granted bail

The Supreme Court criticised the High Court and trial court for being overly cautious in bail matters. The bench reiterated that "bail is a rule and jail is an exception," and bail cannot be denied as a form of punishment. The former deputy chief minister of Delhi was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26, 2023 for the purported irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him in the money laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9, 2023.

The Supreme Court had on August 6 reserved its verdict in the bail plea in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy of 2021-22. Sisodia has been in custody since February 26, 2023. The case involves allegations that Delhi government officials tweaked the excise policy to benefit certain liquor sellers in exchange for bribes that were used to fund the AAP's elections in Goa. Sisodia had filed several bail applications in the matter to no avail.