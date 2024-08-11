Manish Sisodia holds meeting with AAP leaders, discusses next year's Delhi Assembly poll strategy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP leader Manish Sisodia

AAP leader Manish Sisodia conducted a meeting with senior leaders on Sunday (August 11) to discuss the strategy for the Delhi Assembly Elections slated to be held early next year. Senior Aam Aadmi Party leaders Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai, party MP Sanjay Singh and Sandeep Pathak were present at the meeting. Gopal Rai is also the convener of the party's Delhi unit.

Pathak later said that the strategy for the Assembly polls in the Union Territory and the political situation in the city were discussed.

"Sisodia will hold a meeting with MLAs on Monday and with party councillors on Tuesday. On August 14, he will begin a foot march to meet the people of Delhi. It has become clear to the people of the country that the BJP has only one agenda -- to stop our work and break our party. Despite such adverse conditions, the AAP has stood strong and is doing good work," Pathak said.

Sisodia’s bail in liquor scam

Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister of Delhi who resigned after being arrested in the Excise Policy case last year, walked out of jail on Friday (August 9) on bail after spending 17 months behind bars.

While granting him bail, the Supreme Court had sharply rebuked the courts below, saying his long incarceration without trial had deprived him of the right to speedy justice.

Sisodia's release from Tihar has come as a huge relief for the party grappling with the absence of its national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and senior leader Satyendar Jain.

Pathak, however, said the AAP is growing in other states and has come out stronger. Asked whether Sisodia would be assigned any post in the party or in the government, he said discussion on it will be held in the days to come. Pathak also said the AAP's campaign in Haryana, where it has decided to contest all 90 assembly seats, is going well.

