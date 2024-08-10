Manish Sisodia addresses party workers, says, 'Kejriwal is symbol of honesty'

Follow us on Image Source : @MSISODIA/X (SCREENGRAB) AAP leader Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia addresses Aam Aadmi Party workers at a party event after getting released from Tihar jail. He said that the tears of party workers gave him strength. He targeted the Central government and said that AAP leaders were sent to jail in false cases. He asserted that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will also come out of jail very soon.

He said that probe agencies like CBI and ED were used to break Arvind Kejriwal and that Delhi CM is the symbol of honesty. Talking about the Supreme Court's order for his release, Sisodia said that the apex court has crushed the dictatorship. He also referred his advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi as God for him as he got him released.

Earlier today, he visited the Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place and paid obeisance. Following this, he visited Rajghat and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.