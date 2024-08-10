Manish Sisodia visits Hanuman Temple after release, says 'Bajrangbali Kejriwal par kripa karenge'

Follow us on Image Source : @MSISODIA/X AAP leader Manish Sisodia

A day after getting released on bail, former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia on Saturday reached Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place. He visited the temple to offer prayers after he spent 17 months in jail. Earlier today, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders including, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Kuldeep Kumar reached his residence. Scores of party workers had gathered on the temple premises to greet him and raised slogans of "Jai Sri Ram" and "Jai Hanuman" as he arrived.

After his visit, he spoke to the media and said that like he was blessed by Bajrangbali, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will also get blessed. Following his visit to the Hanuman Temple, he reached Rajghat and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. He is accompanied by AAP leaders including, Sanjay Singh, Saurabh Bharadwaj and others.

The Supreme Court granted bail to Sisodia, citing his prolonged incarceration without trial as a violation of his right to speedy justice. His release came after 17 months behind bars in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case, in which the CBI arrested him and later the Enforcement Directorate on money laundering charges. The bench reiterated that "bail is a rule and jail is an exception," and bail cannot be denied as a form of punishment.

Sisodia meets Kejriwal's family

Following his release, Sisodia visited the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who remains in custody related to the same case. The visit was marked by emotional scenes, as Kejriwal's wife, Sunita, was moved to tears. Sisodia also sought blessings from Kejriwal's parents, expressing his gratitude for their support during his legal battle.

The former deputy chief minister of Delhi was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26, 2023, for purported irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him in the money laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9, 2023.

The Supreme Court had on August 6 reserved its verdict in the bail plea in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy of 2021-22. Sisodia has been in custody since February 26, 2023.