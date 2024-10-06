Delhi: Man stops person from urinating in public park, gets brutally thrashed next day | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Man stops person from urinating in public park, gets brutally thrashed next day

In a startling incident, a person was beaten with a stick a day after he stopped the accused from urinating in the park. The accused, identified as Aryan reached the victim with his friends the next day and beat him up. After this, he left on a bike. The incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. The police arrested the accused and registered a case. However, he was later granted bail.

The incident happened in the Model Town area of ​​​​North West Delhi. On Friday afternoon, Aryan started beating Ramphal, who was sleeping on the footpath with a saffron-coloured sheet. Even after the victim got up and sat, the attacker continued to attack him with sticks and fled after the assault.

Argument over urinating in the park

After watching the CCTV, the police investigated the case and found out that the Aryan works as a servant at an old man's house in the same area. On Thursday, Aryan was urinating in the open near the park, following which Ramphal, who works at a nearby tent shop, stopped him. This turned into a heated argument between the two. However, Aryan left from there at that time but returned the next day fully prepared. After thrashing Ramphal, Aryan fled the scene on the bike. He was accompanied by another man during the incident.

Accused gets bail

The police have registered a case against the accused Aryan under sections of assault and fighting and arrested him. However, the accused Aryan got the bail and was released later.

ALSO READ | Artist playing Lord Ram dies of heart attack during Ramleela performance in Delhi | VIDEO