Man killed after being run over by Delhi Police vehicle near RK Ashram Marg metro station | Video Following the incident, the Delhi Police along with the crime investigation team reached the site to carry out forensic examination and gather details on the circumstances surrounding the accident.

New Delhi:

A tragic incident occurred near Ram Krishna Ashram Marg metro station in Delhi on Thursday (September 18), where a man was run over by a Delhi Police vehicle, leading to his death on the spot. The accident created panic in the area, drawing the immediate attention of bystanders and authorities.

Police and crime team begin investigation

A tragic road accident occurred in Delhi’s Thana Mandir Marg area, where a Delhi Police PCR van ran over a man, leading to his death. According to officials, the driver of the PCR van accidentally pressed the accelerator, causing the vehicle to climb a roadside ramp and run over the victim. Police teams rushed to the spot immediately to assess the situation and begin inquiries.

Police statement and investigation

Additional DCP New Delhi, Hukma Ram, described the incident as unfortunate and assured that legal action is being taken. He added that compensation would be provided to the victim’s family and all possible support extended. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from the area, and a detailed investigation into the case is currently underway.

The name of the deceased is said to be Ganga Ram, who used to run a tea stall.

Body sent for post-mortem

The deceased’s body has been shifted to a nearby hospital for post-mortem examination. Officials said that the identity of the victim is yet to be ascertained, and efforts are underway to determine details about the man who lost his life.